Apple has told its stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers that it will no longer engrave replacement iPod devices, regardless of whether they were engraved the first time around.

According to an internal memo picked up by MacRumors, anyone receiving a replacement iPod will have to live without whatever pithy engraving they had on there

In other words, if you have a damaged iPod touch, iPod nano, iPod shuffle, or iPod classic with an engraved message on it, and an Apple technician determines that the entire device needs to be replaced, Apple will simply provide customers with a non-engraved replacement from its repair inventory.

This means that instead of Apple shipping out a new, re-engraved product from China, users will simply get a white box device from Apple's inventory.

Oddly, this only seems to apply to the iPod, including the iPod touch. Anyone with an engraved iPad will still get another engraved one should it need to be replaced rather than repaired.

It isn't clear why Apple has made this decision, but it does seem a strange one.