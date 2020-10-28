iOS 14 WidgetsSource: Rene Ritchie

  • Apple is no longer signing iOS 14.0.1.
  • That means nobody can downgrade from iOS 14.1.
  • Apple is still testing iOS 14.2 with developers.

Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.0.1, leaving iOS 14.1 as the only version of the software available for people to install. It also means that nobody can downgrade to iOS 14.0.1 should the need arise.

Apple normally stops signing older versions of iOS after a short period of time for a couple of different reasons. Sometimes the company is aiming to prevent people from downgrading so they can jailbreak, which isn't the case here. Apple also likes to keep people on as new a release as possible, ensuring they're using the latest APIs and features.

However, this is less than ideal for those suffering from any sort of persistent bug and would otherwise downgrade iOS to try and diagnose it. It also means that anyone testing iOS 14.2 now has iOS 14.0.1 as their only option should they want to get off the beta train.

Apple is also currently testing iOS 14.2 and developers have access to that release right now. There's no telling when it will be made available to the public, but it's expected to land before Apple's HomePod mini arrives on November 13.

