Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.0.1, leaving iOS 14.1 as the only version of the software available for people to install. It also means that nobody can downgrade to iOS 14.0.1 should the need arise.

Apple normally stops signing older versions of iOS after a short period of time for a couple of different reasons. Sometimes the company is aiming to prevent people from downgrading so they can jailbreak, which isn't the case here. Apple also likes to keep people on as new a release as possible, ensuring they're using the latest APIs and features.