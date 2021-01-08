Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.2 and iOS 14.2.1, preventing users from downgrading from iOS 14.3. It also leaves iOS 14.3 as the only version of the software available to the public.

While iOS 14.4 is now available to developers as well as those who are on the public beta program, it's likely to be a matter of weeks before that release is made available to anyone who wants it. Until that happens, iOS 14.3 is the only version of iOS that can be installed on iPhones. Likewise, iPadOS 14.3 is the only version of the iPad's software on hand as well.