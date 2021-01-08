What you need to know
- Apple is no longer signing iOS 14.2 and iOS 14.2.1.
- iOS 14.3 is now the only version of the software available.
Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.2 and iOS 14.2.1, preventing users from downgrading from iOS 14.3. It also leaves iOS 14.3 as the only version of the software available to the public.
While iOS 14.4 is now available to developers as well as those who are on the public beta program, it's likely to be a matter of weeks before that release is made available to anyone who wants it. Until that happens, iOS 14.3 is the only version of iOS that can be installed on iPhones. Likewise, iPadOS 14.3 is the only version of the iPad's software on hand as well.
Apple's release of iOS 14.3 brought with it support for its ProRAW photography format, allowing people to edit their images in more advanced ways while still taking advantage of the iPhone's computational photography features. ProRAW is only available to people using iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, however.
Apple tends to stop signing older versions of iOS when it wants to ensure users are running a specific version or newer, often due to bug or security fixes. I'd expect it to only be a matter of time before iOS 14.3 is no longer being signed once iOS 14.4 is released to the public.
Sony announces some new 8K and 4K TVs with AirPlay 2 & HomeKit Support
Sony has announced quite a few new TVs ahead of CES, with some of them supporting Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit,
Download Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon from Apple Arcade now
There's a hot new game on Apple Arcade and it's from a familiar franchise!
ACNH: Prepare bait today so you're ready for Saturday's Fishing Tourney
C.J. is a beaver who shows up periodically in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He'll randomly make visits to your island, but he'll also host various fishing competitions throughout the year where you can earn a ton of Bells and sweet Fish Swag.
We're here to answer the age old question: What color Joy-Con should I get?
With all of the Joy-Con color choices to choose from, deciding which to pick can be overwhelming. Don't worry, we'll help you decide.