What you need to know
- Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.3.
- Users will no longer be able to install iOS 15.3 on their iPhone.
- The only version of iOS that is now available to be installed is iOS 15.3.1.
Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.3 for the iPhone. This means that anyone who wants to install iOS must install iOS 15.3.1 on their device.
Apple is known to stop signing older versions of iOS to make sure that users are running the latest version of Apple's software for the iPhone. Newer versions of each software not only include new features and bug fixes but performance improvements and security updates as well.
Now, anyone who attempts to restore an iPhone will have only iOS 15.3.1 as an option. Those who are on the developer and public beta train can, of course, still install the iOS 15.3 beta.
While some do enjoy the option of downgrading to an earlier version of iOS as a backstop to issues with a newer version of the software, that opening is usually short. If you are running iOS 15.3.1 and experiencing issues, you'll need to wait until Apple releases a newer update.
iOS 15.3.1 is the latest public version of iOS 15 and brought with it the usual mix of enhancements and bug fixes.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Display your favorite photo memories with the Aura Mason Luxe
Have a lot of photos that you want to display in your home? Then you should consider the Mason Luxe digital photo frame from Aura.
Shareholder group raises 'significant concern' over Tim Cook's pay
A top shareholder group has warned that Tim Cook's compensation as Apple CEO raises 'significant concern', in particular with regard to a massive stock award he got last year.
What makes Nintendo Switch Online still worth buying in 2022?
If you're new to the Nintendo Switch scene, or if you're longing to play games with friends around the world, this review outlines everything you need to decide whether Nintendo Switch Online is a service worth paying for.
Apple Wallet has got some healthy competition
Since Apple's MagSafe system came out in 2020, plenty of iPhone accessory manufacturers have churned out new accessories in answer. These are the best MagSafe wallets, both Apple and otherwise.