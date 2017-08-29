Apple now accepting WeChat Pay for App Store purchases in China

Apple customers in China now have a new option for making payments in the App Store: WeChat Pay. People will be able to use the popular service not only for purchases in the App Store but for their Apple Music subscriptions as well.

From China Money Network:

"We are glad to offer users in mainland China the option of WeChat Pay for their favorite mobile app or Apple Music products. We continue to be dedicated to providing multiple simple and convenient payment methods for customers within the Apple ecosystem," Apple said in an official statement today.

WeChat Pay has become a very popular payment option in China, with retailers all over the country supporting payments through the service. Owned by Tencent, WeChat is the world's largest standalone messaging app, with almost 1 billion active users each month. In addition to payments, WeChat customers use the app for instant messaging, shopping, and performing activities like making doctors appointments and booking rides.