Apple is now dropping ads in the Search tab of the App Store app

What you need to know
- Apple is testing a new ad space in the App Store app on iOS.
- The iOS 14.5 beta introduced a new suggested app ad on the Search tab.
As reported by 9to5Mac, it looks like Apple is testing out a new way to incorporate ads for apps in the App Store in the iOS 14.5 beta. An advertised app is now appearing as the first suggested app when you head to the Search tab in the App Store app.
Previously, Apple only showed ads in the App Store when users searched for an app with advertisers bidding on keywords, similar to Google Search ads. This new ad type is naturally more prominent as it displays to the user before they search anything at all.
As noted in the report, Apple appears to be searching for additional ways to build up its App Store ads business.
App Store Search Ads are a small but growing slice of Apple's overall Services revenue. App Store Search ads launched in 2016, with Apple seeking new revenue growth areas in services beyond the 15-30% cut Apple receives on paid apps and in-app purchases.
Apple has been experimenting with other areas to place ads in iOS as well. Recently, the company began advertising its free trials of services like Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+ in the Settings app, a move that was spotted and vilified by some users like The Verge's Nilay Patel.
Since this advertising space showed up as part of the iOS 14.5 beta, it is unclear if it will actually remain once the public version of iOS 14.5 is released. It is currently unclear just when the latest version of iOS 14 will be released to everyone.
4 things we don't want to see in Breath of the Wild 2 on Nintendo Switch
We can't wait until the Breath of the Wild sequel comes to Nintendo Switch. While this new game will surely capture its predecessor's art style and spirit, there are a few things we hope don't get carried over.
Review: The dual-lens EZVIZ C3X Outdoor Camera shines in the dark
Can an affordable smart camera that doesn't require a subscription really outshine the competition at night? The answer may surprise you.
Apple increases DTK credit following developer outcry
Apple has told developers in its Universal App Quick Start Program that it will increase a credit offered to $500 instead of $200, and that it will be available for purchasing any Apple product until the end of the year.
Save money on cases for the iPhone 12 Pro
Tired of spending exorbitant prices on iPhone cases? We can help you find a nice case for your iPhone 12 Pro that's good and cheap.