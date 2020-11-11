Apple has rolled out a new delivery option called 'Delivery with Setup' in select US cities.

As reported by 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber:

Apple is offering fast and free delivery with setup on some of its latest products including iPhone 12. The personalized service is available in select cities when you buy directly on Apple.com or through the Apple Store app. Delivery with Setup is a partnership with Enjoy, the mobile retail store startup founded by former Apple SVP Ron Johnson. When you make a purchase through Apple and select Delivery with Setup during checkout, you'll have the option of scheduling a next-day appointment with an Expert from Enjoy. An Enjoy team member will deliver your product to your door and help you set it up during a personal 30-minute appointment.

According to the report, customers can choose from an indoor, outdoor, or remote setup over FaceTime, with Enjoy employees wearing masks and socially distancing from customers.

As Steeber notes, Enjoy was founded by former Apple SVP Ron Johnson in 2014. The report states that Setup with Delivery was added as a checkout option on Apple's website this summer "with very limited availability", and that going into the holidays will be available in the San Francisco Bay Area, LA Metropolitan Area, and Dallas-For Worth.

The report says the service is available on products like Apple's iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch range.

Apple has adapted its retail experience to cope with the unique challenges of 2020, including installing Apple Express checkout systems in its stores, giving customers the option to quickly purchase products in-store at checkouts akin to a regular retail experience.