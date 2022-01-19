Apple now requires that anyone wishing to take advantage of its education discount prove that they are a student, teacher, or staff member. The move comes after years of very little proof being required when people bought products from Apple. There is little doubt that people have been able to take advantage of the offer when they shouldn't have, something that has surely led to this move.

The crackdown was first noticed by people on Reddit with verification now required via UNiDAYS. Interestingly, this only appears to apply to the United States education discount at the time of writing with the Canadian one remaining wide open.