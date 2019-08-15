Apple touts the figure in a new update on its website , where it talks about its investments in the U.S.

From Geniuses, to designers, to engineers, Apple creates a lot of jobs. In fact, the company is now responsible for creating and supporting 2.4 million jobs in the U.S.

Apple is responsible for creating and supporting 2.4 million US jobs across all 50 states, four times the number of American jobs attributable to the company eight years ago. Apple is on pace to directly contribute $350 billion to the US economy by 2023, which the company announced in January of 2018.

A major part of the jobs Apple supports relates to the development of apps; Apple claims its app economy is responsible for 1.9 million American jobs.

In addition to the jobs Apple supports through the creation of hardware and software, Apple directly employs 90,000 employees across the U.S. By 2023, the company expects to create 20,000 new jobs, including engineers, researchers, and more.

At the beginning of last year, Apple unveiled a new initiative committed to investing $350 billion in the U.S. economy, and its latest update suggests it's right on track.

"We believe deeply in the power of America ingenuity, and we are focusing our investments in areas where we can have a direct impact on job creation and job preparedness," said Apple CEO Tim Cook at the time. "We have a deep sense of responsibility to give back to our country and the people who help make our success possible."

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.