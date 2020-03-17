Milan Apple Store.jpgSource: Stephen Warwick/iMore

What you need to know

  • All of Apple's stores are closed – except those in Greater China.
  • Apple previously said they would re-open on March 28.
  • Now it's saying they will remain closed "until further notice".

When Apple closed all of its Apple Stores – except those in Greater China – it said that they would re-open on March 28. That now no longer appears to be the case after the company updated its website with a new banner. Now, it simply says that stores will remain closed "until further notice".

The change was spotted by various people on Twitter, and I happened across it when checking out Apple Watch bands. It's difficult to miss, although it doesn't appear to be present on all international versions of apple.com.

Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more

Apple Store Closure NoticeSource: Oliver Haslam / iMore

Apple's decision to close Apple Stores around the globe was taken to help prevent the further spread of coronavirus. The company isn't alone, either, with other high profile businesses taking similar decisions. Restaurants and bars have also been told to close by some local authorities, depending on where they happen to be located.

Those wanting to get their hands on new Apple goodies can still place orders online, and anyone looking for Apple Care support can reach out via the website, Apple's app, or telephone.