When Apple closed all of its Apple Stores – except those in Greater China – it said that they would re-open on March 28. That now no longer appears to be the case after the company updated its website with a new banner. Now, it simply says that stores will remain closed "until further notice".

The change was spotted by various people on Twitter, and I happened across it when checking out Apple Watch bands. It's difficult to miss, although it doesn't appear to be present on all international versions of apple.com.