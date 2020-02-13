What you need to know
- You can now buy a refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro.
- The machines start at $2,039.
- They all come with a 1-year warranty.
The online Apple Store is now selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro for the first time. The notebook starts at $2,039 with all machines available for a 15% saving on the normal asking price for a new one.
All of Apple's refurbished computers come with a one-year warranty and have been tested and cleaned up.
Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple's stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. While only some units are returned due to technical issues, every unit is evaluated to ensure it meets Apple's quality standards.
Apple says that all of the refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pros come with a 96w USB-C power adapter and a 2-meter USB-C charging cable. There are multiple different configurations available as of writing, including an Intel Core i9 beast with an 8TB SSD priced at $5,179. If that's a config you were considering buying new, this refurbished model is definitely worth considering.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
xCloud on iPad is my dream come true, but it's only just a start
I've been waiting for what feels like forever to get my hands on Xbox Project xCloud for iPad, and it's finally here. So far, it's a solid start, but there's so much room to grow.
AquaTech introduces the AxisGO iPhone 11 water housing
What's the point in having great cameras if you can't take them way underwater?
Apple Watch might one day have replaceable modules
A newly published Apple patent has revealed how Apple could one day offer users the option to swap and replace modules on their Apple Watch to change its functionality.
Prop up your MacBook in style with one of these stands
Looking for a stellar stand for your MacBook or MacBook Pro? It's more than just a way to show off your toy: it can help optimize space, reduce desk clutter, help with storage, and more.