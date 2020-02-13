16-inch MacBook Pro displaySource: Rene Ritchie / iMore

  • You can now buy a refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro.
  • The machines start at $2,039.
  • They all come with a 1-year warranty.

The online Apple Store is now selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro for the first time. The notebook starts at $2,039 with all machines available for a 15% saving on the normal asking price for a new one.

All of Apple's refurbished computers come with a one-year warranty and have been tested and cleaned up.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple's stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. While only some units are returned due to technical issues, every unit is evaluated to ensure it meets Apple's quality standards.

Refurb 16 Inch Macbook Pro SpecSource: iMore

Apple says that all of the refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pros come with a 96w USB-C power adapter and a 2-meter USB-C charging cable. There are multiple different configurations available as of writing, including an Intel Core i9 beast with an 8TB SSD priced at $5,179. If that's a config you were considering buying new, this refurbished model is definitely worth considering.

