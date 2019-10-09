Good news if you like to save money (who doesn't?): Apple is now selling the 2019 MacBook Air and low-end 13-inch Macbook Pro on its refurbished storefront. All said, prospective buyers can save about 15 percent on Apple's laptop, which is no small sum.

The 2019 MacBook Air features a 13-inch display, 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, Retina display, and True Tone technology. The laptop also comes equipped with Touch ID, so you can unlock your device and also authenticate purchases with ease. Pricing starts at $1,099.

The low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro, meanwhile, features a 1.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, Touch Bar with integrated Touch ID, Retina display, and True Tone technology. You can pick one up for $1,099.

As MacRumors notes, Apple is giving customers the option to choose stock or custom configurations, though prices quickly rise once you start changing storage, RAM, etc.

According to Apple, all of its refurbished products are put through rigorous testing and come with a one-year warranty. Buyers also have the option to purchase AppleCare+ for extra protection.

For more on the 2019 MacBook Air and 2019 MacBook Pro, check out our versus.