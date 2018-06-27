Today, Seattle-based company Play Impossible's Gameball, a smart ball that encourages both physical activity and creative problem solving, went on sale exclusively at Apple after previously being available on Amazon and at Target.

If you've never heard of the Gameball, it's essentially a small, soccer-like ball that contains an accelerator, barometer, microcontroller, ultracapacitor, and other super cool tech. As you play with it, it sends data via Bluetooth to its accompanying iPhone and iPad app in real time. There are also modes that guide you through specific activities, allowing you and your friends to compete in games like Splash (a water balloon toss game) and Jostle (a version of keep-away where you try to keep the ball still while someone else attempts to move it). What's more, Gameball's goal-oriented play goes beyond individual games: the more you play with the it, the more XP you receive, which allows you to level up and earn achievements. There are even "daily missions" that you can complete, motivating you get up and move regularly.

According to a profile of Play Impossible on GeekWire, the startup has received an additional $1.25 million from investors as of this morning, and has also inked a partnership with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). New York Jets offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum shared his enthusiasm for the Gameball in a statement: