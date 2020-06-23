What you need to know
- Apple now sells a 2m Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable in its online store.
- The cable is braided, which might be why it's "pro".
- The price is definitely one of the reasons – $129 each.
Apple has a new cable available via its online Apple Store and it's probably one of the most costly it's ever sold. Coming in at $129, say hello to the Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable (2m).
The cable's arrival was first spotted by MacRumors and it is certainly a costly one. But at 2 meters in length and capable of shifting up to 40Gb/s, it's a cable with a very specific audience. If you're in that audience, you probably already bought one!
Featuring a black braided design that coils without tangling, this 2-meter cable supports Thunderbolt 3 data transfer up to 40Gb/s, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and charging up to 100W. Use this cable to connect a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 3 devices such as Pro Display XDR, docks, and hard drives.
Thunderbolt 3 cables are normally much, much shorter than this with longer cables usually costing significantly more because of the electronics that are needed to make data transfer possible at longer distances. Especially at the 40Gbps speed these cables promise.
You can order a cable of your own now with delivery available as soon as this coming Thursday, June 25.
