What you need to know
- Apple is offering customers free content.
- It's to mark the celebration of Juneteenth in the U.S.
- It includes TV+ show 'The Banker' as well as other TV shows, podcasts, and books.
Apple is offering users an array of free content highlighting Black Voices as part of its celebration of Juneteenth.
As AppleInsider reports:
Apple is making its original film "The Banker" free until the end of June in honor of Juneteenth alongside a campaign that highlights African American voices... Apple is also celebrating Juneteenth — a day that commemorates the end of slavery — and highlighting Black voices across its media platforms, including Apple Music, Apple TV, Podcasts and Books, with new banners and categories.
On Apple TV, Apple has highlighted The Banker, along with Just Mercy, Anita, and more. It is also highlighting some podcasts, as well as content on Apple Music and Books.
The Banker, released in March, stars Samuel L. Jackson, and charts the story of two African American bankers and real estate owners in the 1960s. From Apple's website:
Inspired by true events, "The Banker" centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett's wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built.
Tim Cook Tweeted his own support for Juneteenth earlier today.
It took more than two years for those enslaved in Texas to learn they were free in 1865. The story of America is the story of Black Americans. We can’t forget where we’ve been if we hope to get where we all want to go. #Juneteenth— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 19, 2020
