What you need to know
- Apple is offering teachers free online consultations.
- The move is designed to help teachers who have had to quickly adapt to online learning due to school closures.
- Teachers can email or call Apple Professional Learning to request virtual coaching.
Apple Professional Learning is offering teachers in the US the chance to get virtual coaching and support to help them cope with the move to online and remote learning.
As reported by USA Today:
Teachers across the nation have been expected to flip the switch to online learning when schools started closing their doors in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S... To ease that transition, Apple is making its learning specialists available to all educators who wish to schedule free, one-on-one virtual coaching sessions. Apple confirmed to USA TODAY that its more than 100 educators on staff are available to help teachers – from K-12 through higher-education – hone their approach to online student learning and workflows.
The report states that educators can contact Apple Professional Learning by either email or phone to request a "virtual coaching session". The specialists are primed to account for students not having access to the same platforms, and will help teachers with workarounds. The move follows up Apple's release of education videos earlier this week.
Apple released new videos to its Education Learning Series including content on preparing resources for remote learning, and creating and sharing presentations and demos amongst students remotely. Apple's Education Learning series' page states:
This series is presented by the Apple Education Leadership and Learning teams. Each video is designed to help educators use built-in features of their Apple products to enable remote learning for all students.
More information about Apple Professional Learning can be found at its website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New macOS 10.15.4 warnings are a shot across the bow for kernel extensions
macOS 10.15 Catalina is the last big release that will allow users to install kernel extensions. And with macOS 10.15.4, Apple has started to warn people if they're running one of them.
You can now customize reference modes on Apple's Pro Display XDR
Apple has released new firmware for its Pro Display XDR that will allow users to customize their reference modes.
Supplier demand for Apple's new scissor mechanism is 'positive'
DigiTimes reports that suppliers are ramping up production of Apple's new Magic keyboard with scissor-switch mechanism despite coronavirus concerns.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.