Apple Professional Learning is offering teachers in the US the chance to get virtual coaching and support to help them cope with the move to online and remote learning.

As reported by USA Today:

Teachers across the nation have been expected to flip the switch to online learning when schools started closing their doors in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S... To ease that transition, Apple is making its learning specialists available to all educators who wish to schedule free, one-on-one virtual coaching sessions. Apple confirmed to USA TODAY that its more than 100 educators on staff are available to help teachers – from K-12 through higher-education – hone their approach to online student learning and workflows.

The report states that educators can contact Apple Professional Learning by either email or phone to request a "virtual coaching session". The specialists are primed to account for students not having access to the same platforms, and will help teachers with workarounds. The move follows up Apple's release of education videos earlier this week.

Apple released new videos to its Education Learning Series including content on preparing resources for remote learning, and creating and sharing presentations and demos amongst students remotely. Apple's Education Learning series' page states:

This series is presented by the Apple Education Leadership and Learning teams. Each video is designed to help educators use built-in features of their Apple products to enable remote learning for all students.

More information about Apple Professional Learning can be found at its website.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.