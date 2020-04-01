A couple of weeks ago, Apple announced that it would be paying its Authorized Service Providers the max payouts for the repairs it performed in order to provide additional help to its partners during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it sounds like the company will be offering additional compensation to its repair partners that implement social distancing measures.

A new report by MacRumors details that Apple will be providing subsidies for its Authorized Service Providers in the United States and Canada that offer drop-off and pickup services.

An internal memo obtained by MacRumors details that Apple will be paying $20 for each iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Beats repair and $25 for each Mac repair that is completed on a pickup and drop-off basis. The company says that it "encourages such arrangements when possible."

According to the memo, Apple has given its partners instructions for how to apply for the additional compensation that the subsidies will be offered by the company indefinitely.

With all of its retail stores closed outside of Greater China, Authorized Service Providers are currently the only way to get your Apple device repaired locally in a way that Apple will acknowledge. If you need service on one of your Apple products, you can find a repair partner near you on the Apple Support website.