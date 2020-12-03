What you need to know
- Apple is offering two-hour delivery for just $5 in most metro areas right now..
Apple is currently offering two-hour delivery to most metros for just $5. If the item is in stock locally, you're good to go.
Apple mentions the seedy delivery option on its holiday shipping page, noting that it is available on eligible Apple products. You can't have something delivered that's paid for via financing, though. That includes the iPhone Upgrade Program, of course.
$5 two-hour delivery on eligible Apple products in most metros for a limited time. Offer is not available on customized Mac, engraved products, and for certain order types including orders paid for with financing or by bank transfer. Time restrictions apply. Find a store to view local store hours or see checkout for estimated delivery. Delivery times vary according to your selected delivery address, availability of your items, and the time of day you place your order. A signature is required for delivery. Drivers may ask for verbal confirmation of receipt from a safe distance to satisfy the signature requirement
That $5 could end up being the best money you spend this Christmas, especially if you find yourself scrambling for last-minute gifts when we get closer to the big day!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
