What you need to know
- Apple is offering two-hour delivery in select metros for a limited time.
- It will cost you just $5 for the lightning-fast service.
Reported by The Verge, Apple is offering two-hour delivery for just $5 in select areas for a limited time. For those looking for a gift at the last minute, this new service may come in handy. It does appear to be limited to the bigger cities, however, as Apple states that it is available "in most metros."
Apple also notes that the two-hour delivery only applies to "eligible in-stock items" at your local Apple Store, so you won't be able to get something personalized with an engraving and expect it the same day. The offer also does not apply to customized Mac configurations or orders paid using financing or bank transfer.
For those who don't need something in literally two hours, the company is still also offering one and two-day shipping on almost everything it sells at its retail locations.
If you don't need your purchase within two hours, Apple says it offers free next-day delivery on any in-stock Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, or Apple Watch, and free two-day delivery on "almost everything else." The company also has a useful guide that lists when you'll need to order a product in order to get it by December 24th with free shipping, though some items, like the HomePod mini, are already unavailable for delivery by Christmas Eve with free shipping.
A lot of other retailers are already telling customers that it is too late to get an order before Christmas, so it is great to see that Apple is using its retail stores to help shoppers still come through for the holidays. To check out the guide, which tells you what is still available to arrive before Christmas, visit the Apple Store website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
