Reported by The Verge, Apple is offering two-hour delivery for just $5 in select areas for a limited time. For those looking for a gift at the last minute, this new service may come in handy. It does appear to be limited to the bigger cities, however, as Apple states that it is available "in most metros."

Apple also notes that the two-hour delivery only applies to "eligible in-stock items" at your local Apple Store, so you won't be able to get something personalized with an engraving and expect it the same day. The offer also does not apply to customized Mac configurations or orders paid using financing or bank transfer.