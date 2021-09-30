If you're in the market for an iPhone 12 in India, Apple has an offer for you.

Spotted by MacRumors, Apple customers in India can snag a free pair of AirPods if they purchase an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini. The promotion begins on Thursday, October 7, 2021, and will run through Thursday, November 4, 2021.

As Apple explains, the offer for free AirPods refers to the 2nd generation AirPods with Charging Case. Customers can choose to upgrade to the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or AirPods Pro for an additional charge if they would like. This is similar to educational offers that Apple has run in the past for students.

Customers in India can learn more about the terms and conditions for the offer below:

You can receive Promotion Savings (as set out in the table below, "Promotion Savings") when you purchase any iPhone 12 (15.40 cm, 1 N) or iPhone 12 mini (13.76 cm, 1 N) with a pair of AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or AirPods Pro, subject to the terms and conditions herein. AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or AirPods Pro, depending on which you choose under this offer, are each referred to herein as the Promotion Product ("Promotion Product").

Apple seems to be looking for ways to offload its last generation iPhones with the added bonus of some AirPods. The company is also rumored to be releasing a new generation of AirPods this fall, so the offer could be a way to bring down inventory levels of the current generation AirPods as well.