What you need to know
- Apple has released an American Sign Language version of its "One More Thing" event.
- The video features a man using American Sign Language aside Tim Cook and the other presenters.
- It also features closed captioning.
In addition to offering a non-ASL recap video of its "One More Thing" event, Apple has also uploaded an ASL interpreted recap video with captions and American Sign Language to help those in the deaf community experience the keynote.
Reported by a user on Reddit, the video is accessible through a link in the video description of the non-ASL event video on YouTube. It includes chapters and captions as well.
"Apple let's you watch the Apple Silicon event in American Sign Language. I really appreciate this attention to detail for accessibility."
Members of the deaf community can watch the American Sign Language version of Apple's "One More Thing" event to experience the announcement of the new M1 processor as well as the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.
You can watch the American Sign Language version of Apple's "One More Thing' event on the Apple Events website or in the YouTube video below:
