Apple officially unveiled its brand new Apple store in Thailand, set to open on Friday.

In a press release Apple stated:

Apple today previewed Apple Central World, it's second and largest retail location in Thailand. Nestled in the heart of Ratchaprasong, Bangkok's iconic intersection, the store provides a completely new and accessible destination within the lively city. Apple Central World's distinctive architecture is brought to life with the first-ever all-glass design, housed under a cantilevered Tree Canopy roof. Once inside, customers can travel between two levels via a spiral staircase that wraps around a timber core, or riding a unique cylindrical elevator clad in mirror-polished stainless steel. Guests can enter from the ground or upper level, which provides a direct connection to the Skytrain and the city's largest shopping center. The outdoor plaza offers a place for the community to gather, with benches and large Terminalia trees surrounding the space.

Apple's Deirdre O'Brien, SVP of Retail + People said Apple was excited for visitors to discover the "truly one-of-a-kind store in Ratchaprason." The store features many staple Apple store fixtures including a Forum, Boardroom, and freestanding displays, as well as a Video Wall and Forum to support Today At Apple sessions.

130 employees will help open the store on Friday, July 31 at 10 am local time. As per other stores around the world, customers will be subject to health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, namely temperature checks, social distancing, and being asked to wear a mask. Most importantly, visits to the store are by appointment only, and can be booked on Apple's website.