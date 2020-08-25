A new report says Apple plans to open its online store in India next month ahead of the Dussehra-Diwali spending season.

According to Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. is poised to open an online store for the first time in the fast-growing smartphone market of India next month, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, taking advantage of a relaxation of once-strict prohibitions against foreign direct retail.

As noted, the store will reportedly open "just ahead of the festive Dussehra-Diwali spending season." The move follows a relaxation of strict retail regulations in the country, Apple has been trying to open a store online in the country but was foiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple also plans to open a retail store in the country, from that report:

Back in October it was first reported that Apple had secured a location for its first Apple Store in India in Mumbai's Maker Maxity mall, which is situated in the Bandra Kurla Complex. Last month, a report cast doubt on the planned September deadline for opening the store, something that Apple has now confirmed. Whilst Apple hasn't offered a clear timeframe, it is now confirmed the store will open at some point next year.

Alongside retail operations, Apple is also pushing its manufacturing operation in the country, and it was recently revealed the iPhone 11 is now being manufactured in the country to be sold locally, the first time a flagship iPhone has ever been made outside of China. India's retail laws previously precluded brands from setting up single-brand retail stores unless tehy met local sourcing regulations.