In a press release, Apple has announced that it will be bringing its online store to India on September 23.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted out the announcement, saying that the company "can't wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23!"

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can't wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People, says that by bringing the Apple online store to India, the company is "offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time."

"We're proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities ... We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time."

Apple says that customers will be able to use the online store to get help from Apple Specialists in both English and Hindi.

The Apple Store online is the most convenient destination to shop for Apple products, with online Apple Specialists available to help with anything from custom-configuring any Mac to setting up new devices. Customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple, both in English and Hindi.

The company is also planning to offer financing options as well as digital Today at Apple sessions that teach people photography and music using the iPhone and iPad.

With financing options and an available trade-in program, the Apple Store online offers a range of affordability options. Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and AppleCare+. In October, customers can expect free online Today at Apple sessions led by local Creative Pros, focused on photography and music. Just in time for the festive season, signature gift wrap and personalized engraving will be available for select products. Engraving of emoji or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu will be available for AirPods, and English engraving will be available for iPad and Apple Pencil.

The company says that all deliveries made from purchases through its online store will be contactless, with signature-required deliveries only requiring verbal confirmation.