- Apple's open source Password Manager Resources are available on GitHub.
- Apple has shared links to popular websites as well as their password requirements.
- It's all aimed at helping developers of password managers.
Apple today posted its Password Manager Resources to GitHub, open sourcing a collection of resources that it hopes will help developers of password managers. The resources include information about popular websites and their password requirements.
The idea is to provide resources that will allow password managers to create strong passwords that will meet the requirements of the most popular websites and services. Apple even provides links to the places people need to go to change their password.
Apple has created a new open source project to help developers of password managers collaborate to create strong passwords that are compatible with popular websites. The Password Manager Resources open source project allows you to integrate website-specific requirements used by the iCloud Keychain password manager to generate strong, unique passwords. The project also contains collections of websites known to share a sign-in system, links to websites' pages where users change passwords, and more.
Password Managers are vital and ensure people don't use the same password across multiple websites. Saving everything inside a password manager means you can make it extremely complicated because you don't need to remember it. If you aren't already using a password manager, now is the time to fix that.
Developers can head on over to GitHub and find all of the details there.
