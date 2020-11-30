What you need to know
- Apple is planning on opening its second retail location in South Korea.
- Apple Yeouido will be located in Seoul's financial district.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple is preparing to open its second retail location in South Korea. The store will be located in Seoul's financial district.
The store, which will have a home in the IFC Mall, is being marketed by the company with wallpapers and an animation on its store website. Soon-to-be customers can download the wallpapers for their iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
The report notes South Korea's importance as a place for market share expansion for Apple, which currently only holds 19% of the smartphone market in the country.
The opening of Apple Yeouido is a clear signal that Apple plans to invest long-term in South Korea.
