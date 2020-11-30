Reported by MacRumors, Apple is preparing to open its second retail location in South Korea. The store will be located in Seoul's financial district.

The store, which will have a home in the IFC Mall, is being marketed by the company with wallpapers and an animation on its store website. Soon-to-be customers can download the wallpapers for their iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The report notes South Korea's importance as a place for market share expansion for Apple, which currently only holds 19% of the smartphone market in the country.

The opening of Apple Yeouido is a clear signal that Apple plans to invest long-term in South Korea.