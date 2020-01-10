What you need to know
- Apple is opening a new office in downtown Montreal.
- The space is touted for opening in March, in the Deloitte Tower.
- It will take up half a floor, housing 10,000 square feet of digital content and services employees.
Apple is set to open a new office space in the Deloitte Tower in downtown Montreal.
As reported by The Logic, the new office space will open in March of 2020:
Apple is opening an office in downtown Montreal, dramatically increasing its footprint in the city, The Logic has learned.
In March, Apple will open its space in the 26-storey Deloitte Tower, a stone's throw from the Bell Centre, home to the Montreal Canadiens. Currently under construction, Apple's office will occupy half a floor of the 495,000-square-foot tower, according to sources.
The space will occupy 10,000 square feet and will be home to employees from Apple's digital content and services division, including Apple Music, iTunes and Apple News. Apple currently has an office located in Montreal's west end, but the Deloitte tower will be a significant upgrade. The report notes that Apple has around 400 employees in Montreal, a significant number of which are retail employees.
According to the report the Deloitte Tower features indoor bike parking, weekly yoga classes, and public daycare. According to a source, the net asking rent at the tower is reported to be between $34 and $36 per square foot.
Apple has spent plenty of time expanding its corporate operations in recent years, notably in building the Apple Park Campus. Elsewhere, it continues to grow, recently it was reported that Apple was looking for upwards of 250,000 square feet of office space in Manhattan, NYC.
