Apple Arcade is headed to an iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV near you this fall. We have no idea what day it'll launch or how much it'll cost, but we're finding out today that Apple has opened up an early access program, but it's not for everyone. Apple employees are the only ones invited to the beta testing program and 9to5Mac has a contact on the inside (lucky devils).

In this early access phases, according to 9to5Mac, includes a small subscription price of $0.49 per month with a one-month free trial to start (this is almost definitely not the final price of a subscription to Apple Arcade). The trial is set to end "with the launch of iOS 13."

9to5Mac, with access to Apple Arcade on Mac, explains the process of signing up for the free one-month trial and temporary monthly subscription price, and then goes on to explain what Apple Arcade looks like on the Mac.