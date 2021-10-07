What you need to know
- Apple has opened its new Apple Developer Academy in Detroit.
- The academy was launched in partnership with Michigan State University.
Today, Apple announced that it has officially opened its new Apple Developer Academy in Detroit. The new academy was launched in partnership with Michigan State University and is one of the company's goals as part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.
Apple welcomed the inaugural class of developers and entrepreneurs to its Apple Developer Academy in Detroit this week. The academy, which is Apple's first in the US, will help prepare its students for jobs in the thriving iOS app economy. In addition to the fundamentals of coding, academy participants will learn design, marketing, project management, and more — with an emphasis on inclusivity and making a positive impact in their communities. Launched in collaboration with Michigan State University, the academy is part of Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, an effort to address systemic racism and expand opportunities for communities of color across the country.
Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, said that the academy is "the first of its kind in the US."
"We believe apps for everyone should be designed by everyone, and that all aspiring developers and entrepreneurs should have the opportunity to be a part of the thriving app economy. Detroit has an incredible entrepreneurial spirit, powered by creativity and inclusion, and we're thrilled to welcome this inaugural class of creators as we start classes at the Apple Developer Academy, the first of its kind in the US. Through the power of technology and innovation, we are proud to be helping prepare these innovators for new opportunities."
Sarah Gretter, Michigan State University's lead of the Detroit Apple Developer Academy, is excited to see graduates of the academy start" a new business, creating a new app, or developing marketable new skills."
"Our goal is to create new pathways and new opportunities for a diverse group of 21st-century tech leaders, and we're proud to be working with Apple to bring this vision to life. I'm inspired by our first class of students, and can't wait to see where this journey takes them — whether it's starting a new business, creating a new app, or developing marketable new skills."
You can learn more about the new developer academy in Apple's press release.
