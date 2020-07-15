Twitter is currently experiencing a widespread security breach that is resulting in a number of high profile accounts encouraging their followers to send Bitcoin to an unknown account.

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

Apple, along with a number of high profile Twitter accounts like Elon Musk, Uber, and Barack Obama have all been affected by the breach. While each tweet has been slightly different, all link to the same Bitcoin account.

In response to the hack, Twitter has currently shut down all verified accounts from being able to post on the platform.

You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

For about a half-hour, Verified accounts were not able to tweet, but were able to retweet. At approximately 6:45 PM ET, some verified accounts were back up and running.

This is a developing story and we will update as we receive more information.