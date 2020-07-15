Apple Twitter HackSource: 9to5Mac

  • Twitter has experienced a major security breach.
  • The breach has resulted in a number of accounts sending Bitcoin-related tweets.
  • The hack appears to be part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.

Twitter is currently experiencing a widespread security breach that is resulting in a number of high profile accounts encouraging their followers to send Bitcoin to an unknown account.

Update 3: Some verified Twitter accounts are able to tweet again but not everyone.

Update 2: Verified Twitter accounts have had their ability to tweet disable but can retweet.

Update 1:Twitter's official Support account has acknowledged the breach, saying that they are actively investigating and working on a fix.

Apple, along with a number of high profile Twitter accounts like Elon Musk, Uber, and Barack Obama have all been affected by the breach. While each tweet has been slightly different, all link to the same Bitcoin account.

In response to the hack, Twitter has currently shut down all verified accounts from being able to post on the platform.

For about a half-hour, Verified accounts were not able to tweet, but were able to retweet. At approximately 6:45 PM ET, some verified accounts were back up and running.

This is a developing story and we will update as we receive more information.

