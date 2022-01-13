What you need to know
- Apple will join other tech companies in a White House discussion of software security.
- Microsoft, Google, and Amazon will be among the attendees.
- Concerns have been raised following high-profile cyberattacks in the United States.
Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and more tech companies will take part in a discussion about software security at the White House, according to a new report. The meeting comes after a year that saw multiple high-profile cyberattacks against the United States.
The meeting was set up following a December letter from White Hosue National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, reports Reuters. The letter was prompted by the "discovery of a security vulnerability in open-source software called Log4j that organizations around the world use to log data in their applications."
The main source of concern appears to be the use of open-source software and the fact that it is maintained by volunteers, something seen as a "key national security concern."
Thursday's meeting, which will be hosted by deputy national security advisor for cyber & emerging technology, Anne Neuberger, will discuss concerns around the security of open-source software and how it can be improved, the White House said in a statement.
Last year saw multiple attacks, some of which many believe were at the behest of Russia. One such attack, which breached SolawWinds software, gave attackers access to government offices and more. Emails at the U.S. Treasury, Justice and Commerce departments were also reportedly accessed.
Cybersecurity is a hot topic around the world and is high on President Biden's agenda. With some of the biggest technology companies across the United States set to be involved in the meeting it could be quite the get-together.
Review: Anker 623 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand charges the essentials
Part of Anker's MagGo lineup, the 623 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is a small and compact charger for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, as well as your AirPods.
You can now download an Apple silicon build of Dropbox for M1 Macs
Dropbox has made a beta version of its Apple silicon app available for download after a long, long wait.
Apple bags 12 SAG Award nominations
Apple TV+ has been nominated for new fewer than 12 different SAG Awards with 'CODA,' 'Ted Lasso,' and 'The Morning Show' all involved.
Webcam hacking is real, but you can protect yourself with a privacy cover
Worried people might be looking in through your webcam on your MacBook? No worries! Here are some great privacy covers that will protect your privacy.