Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and more tech companies will take part in a discussion about software security at the White House, according to a new report. The meeting comes after a year that saw multiple high-profile cyberattacks against the United States.

The meeting was set up following a December letter from White Hosue National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, reports Reuters. The letter was prompted by the "discovery of a security vulnerability in open-source software called Log4j that organizations around the world use to log data in their applications."

The main source of concern appears to be the use of open-source software and the fact that it is maintained by volunteers, something seen as a "key national security concern."

Thursday's meeting, which will be hosted by deputy national security advisor for cyber & emerging technology, Anne Neuberger, will discuss concerns around the security of open-source software and how it can be improved, the White House said in a statement.

Last year saw multiple attacks, some of which many believe were at the behest of Russia. One such attack, which breached SolawWinds software, gave attackers access to government offices and more. Emails at the U.S. Treasury, Justice and Commerce departments were also reportedly accessed.

Cybersecurity is a hot topic around the world and is high on President Biden's agenda. With some of the biggest technology companies across the United States set to be involved in the meeting it could be quite the get-together.