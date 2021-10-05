What you need to know
- Apple owes South Korea $46M, according to one lawmaker.
- Rep. Jang Hye-young says Apple owes the money in taxes.
- It stems from an antitrust dispute regarding who foots the bill for iPhone advertising.
A South Korean lawmaker says Apple owes the country some $46M in taxes it didn't pay because carriers footed the bill for advertising devices like the iPhone and iPad.
The Korea Times reports:
A lawmaker is claiming that U.S. tech giant Apple's local subsidiary should pay up to 55 billion won in corporate taxes from iPhone advertising costs it forced on local mobile carriers.
According to Rep. Jang Hye-young of the social democratic minor opposition Justice Party, Tuesday, Apple is estimated to be required to pay 36.6 to 55 billion won in corporate taxes for advertising costs it made telecom service providers pay for. The figures were calculated by accounting experts based on data from the Korea Fair Trade Commission.
The calculations stem from an antitrust dispute in South Korea, pertaining to who pays for iPhone and iPad advertising costs in the country. The dispute itself has been settled, with Apple committing to spending $90 million investing in the country's infrastructure including research and development in the country's mobile phone and manufacturing sector, repairs and warranties, and digital education in schools.
However, industry estimates say that aside from the antitrust issues, Apple may also have avoided paying some additional taxes:
The industry estimates that the costs Apple Korea made local mobile carriers pay amount to 20 to 30 billion won, for which Apple needs to pay 28.8 billion to 43.2 billion won in corporate taxes. But the total amount of corporate taxes the company should pay comes to 36.6 billion to 55 billion won when including additional taxes that have been imposed for failing to report the corporate taxes that it is required to pay.
Rep. Jang said that the National Tax Service "needs to collect the corporate tax Apple Korea did not pay through inspections, amid these circumstances in which the company has made gains." They further stated that "taxes should be imposed on the company for gains made from passing promotional expenses onto partner firms via having abused its dominant status in business relations."
Apple marks 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' death with touching tribute
Apple's website has been updated to mark the 10-year anniversary of the passing of Steve Jobs. The site features a touching short film and a statement from Jobs' family.
Who is the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter?
Only one DLC fighter remains to be revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Many characters have been hoped for, but only one will fill that final slot. Here are our predictions and hopes.
Apple tends to design reliable tech rather than flashy new products — why?
While tech enthusiasts like to criticize Apple for not being innovative, Apple takes a conservative approach to its design philosophy. Is that a good thing? Depends who you ask.
How will you attach your AirTag to the item you wish to track?
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.