In designing and building Apple Park, its new marquee headquarter, Apple spared no expense. We assumed as much by the property and sheer size of the building, but now we know exactly how much it is worth.
First reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, a recent evaluation of Apple Park by Santa Clara County pegs it to be worth $4.17 billion.
New figures released this week show the tech giant's circular headquarters in Cupertino was assessed at $3.6 billion by Santa Clara County for property tax purposes. The valuation doesn't perfectly coincide with its market value — how much it would sell for — but is based off a detailed appraisal of the building, which opened in 2017.
If you include computers, furniture and even farm equipment to take care of the property's trees, the figure rises to $4.17 billion for the fiscal year that ended in June, the assessor's office said.
Apple's sprawling headquarters covers 2.8 million square-feet. And considering how much detail Jony Ive put into making it a state-of-the-art building, it's easy to see why it's worth so much.
Aside from the cost of building Apple Park, Apple also has to foot the bill in for property tax of 1%. That would be $40 million a year. I don't think Apple is feeling the sting of that considering it made $11.5 billion in net income last quarter.