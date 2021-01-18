Apple partners with the King Center for second 'Challenge For Change'

In a post on the Apple Education Twitter account, the company announced that it would be launching its second challenge in the Challenge For Change program, which is focused on "making meaningful impact in your community."

To kick off the new challenge, Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and CEO of the King Center, recorded a message that talked about the importance of activism and nonviolence.

We're excited to launch our second challenge in our #ChallengeForChange series focused on making meaningful impact in your community. Watch this special message from Rev. Dr. @BerniceKing, CEO of the @TheKingCenter. Download our discussion guide, and get started.

We're excited to launch our second challenge in our #ChallengeForChange series focused on making meaningful impact in your community. Watch this special message from Rev. Dr. @BerniceKing, CEO of the @TheKingCenter. Download our discussion guide, and get started. — Apple Education (@AppleEDU) January 18, 2021

The post links to a discussion guide, which "helps you explore ways to improve your community through service and learning."

How will you make a positive impact in your community through service? Making an impact in your community through service is a great way to connect with your community, make it a better place, and improve people's everyday lives. Educational institutions around the world reflect the communities they serve. And today, learning happens everywhere—not just in classrooms. Through service to their communities, individuals can build valuable skills that lead to creative solutions.

You can check out the full discussion guide and other resources on the Apple Education website.