Apple and the Redford Center have partnered together for the second annual Redford Center Stories Challenge, a youth filmmaking challenge that aims to put a spotlight on environmental justice.

As reported by Variety, students will use Apple's Clips app to create stories that will be shared on a platform created by the company.

The 2021 Redford Center Stories Challenge will promote social and environmental justice themes to empower middle-school-aged youth and create a learning community of transformational storytelling. By placing students in the director's chair, they will be able to provide their insights into a final Apple Clips filmmaking challenge. Additionally, Apple will provide a platform to educators and students to share their ideas and inspirations in mini-challenges that develop student confidence and storytelling capacities throughout the school year.

Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, says that the company is honored to partner with the Redford Center, an organization founded by actor Robert Redford and his son that aims to create environmental change through film.

"Young people are leading the movement to create urgency around the need for environmental action," Jackson said in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with the Redford Center to lift young people's voices and give them tools to create content that inspires real change and furthers justice around the world. For there is no justice without environmental justice."

Judges for the challenge will include "Jackson, Robert Redford, Sibylle Szaggars Redford, Dylan Redford, co-founder of Future Coalition Katie Eder, filmmaker Faith Briggs and Animal Planet host Coyote Peterson." The results will be celebrated on Earth Day with more than $10,000 given away in prize packages.

Jill Tidman, executive director at The Redford Center, said that the fight for environmental justice will only succeed with the next generation of creators, and the challenge is a way to shine a light on those creatives.

"The Redford Center has always believed that storytelling has a unique power to move people to action, and some of the most important work we do is supporting the next generation of storytellers who understand the urgency of the environmental crises we face and want to be part of the solution. Redford Center Stories is our way of empowering young people as creative agents of change to ignite a necessary, large-scale culture shift in support of a world inequitable balance, where human and planetary health and justice are fundamental values driving action."

Submissions for the challenge are due by March 31 and is free and open to all applicants. You can sign up at The Redford Center.