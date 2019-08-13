Apple on Tuesday announced a partnership with RESOLVE in an effort to responsibly source gold, which is used in small amounts throughout Apple's product portfolio.

In a new feature on Apple's newsroom, the company talks about the impact of placer mining in the Alaska-Yukon region. These encampments sit along creeks and streams, giving miners the opportunity to mine for gold like it's the 1890s.

Unfortunately, these placer mines often sit adjacent to salmon spawning beds. Add in logging, urbanization, wildfires, and landslides, and salmon runs don't stand a chance, Apple's report says.

That's why Apple has partnered with RESOLVE, a nonprofit that connects placer miners, environmentalists, and government agencies through a "Salmon Gold" program. The aim is to minimize the human impact on the region. Apple says it will source gold from these miners who have committed to restoring the land they rely on.