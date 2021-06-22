"Creating a Smart Campus at VUU is critical to the academic learning environment of a 21st Century student. Apple has the products, apps, and professional learning support that will allow our students to access books, classes and research materials at their fingertips. Our collaboration goes much further than technology; Smart Campus will help as we prepare students to enter the workforce, putting them on the path to generational wealth."

Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO of Virginia Union University, says that the Smart Campus initiative will not only help students while they are in school but as they enter the workforce as well.

Virginia Union University, a Historically Black College/University (HBCU), has announced a new partnership with Apple to provide its students with a bundle of products to assist in their education. The initiative, called "Mobile Learning, Mobile Life," will equip new students with an iPad Air , Apple Pencil , Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Watch , and AirPods Pro .

The bundle will be provided starting with the class of 2025. In addition to the product bundle, all VUU students will get access to Apple's coding and app development curriculum. Susan Prescott, Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise & Education Marketing, says that the company is proud that their products will be an "integral part of student life for VUU Panthers."

"At Apple, we believe education is a powerful force for equity and opportunity, and we're excited to work with Virginia Union University to support their new Mobile Learning, Mobile Life initiative. We're proud that Apple products will be an integral part of student life for VUU Panthers, and can't wait to see where the future takes them."

The university is also incorporating other Apple technologies into its campus as well. Students will be able to get into buildings using their iPhone and Apple Watch since they'll be able to add their student ID to the Wallet app. In addition, the cafeterias will accept Apple Pay, allowing students to pay for their meals with their devices.

You can read the full announcement on the Virginia Union University website.