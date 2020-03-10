Apple may intend to add new screens to its portable Macs, but they won't be where you'd expect them to be. According to a new patent Apple plans on putting screens in trackpads and keyboards. Because of course it does.

"Auxiliary text display integrated into a keyboard device," US Patent No 10,585,494, was spotted by Apple Insider. And it's as bad as you might think.

According to the patent we could see screens on a keyboard because Apple doesn't think people are capable of typing and looking at their screens at the same time.

"To view both the keys being pressed and the results of the typing presented on the display," it continues, "a user may be forced to repeatedly shift his or her field of view between the keyboard and the main display or monitor. This continual shifting may slow down or interrupt typing activity, which may limit or reduce the user's productivity and/or the efficiency of typing operations."

The patent also suggests that autocomplete could be added, allowing users to tap to select a word even before they finish typing it. That sounds like a special kind of hell as someone who types for eight hours each day, but maybe I'm not the target audience here.