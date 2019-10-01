A patent filed by Apple has revealed how the company is exploring the possibility of housing components within the confines of an OLED display, possibly eliminating the need for housing and maximizing the screen area of a device. The patent, picked up by Apple Insider is titled "Electronic devices having displays with openings".

The patent is fairly self explanatory, and is made possible by OLED's self-illuminating pixels, which don't need to be backlit, making cutouts to house components much easier to insert compared to an LCD screen. Essentially, components found on the front of your display (camera, microphone, speaker etc.) could be housing in gaps between pixels in the OLED display, as per the diagram below.