Two new patents, spotted by Apple Insider, point to a rethinking of how headphones will be used in the future. While the ability to turn headphones into a speakers might sound the most appealing, it's the improved sound dampening that could be the biggest deal.

Let's start with "Headphones with tunable dampening features," granted to Apple by the US Patent and Trademark Office. This appears to be designed to help alleviate a problem that most headphones with closed backs tend to have. Becauase there's nowhere for sound to go unwanted sound can be trapped within the earcup. That then has a degrading affect on the sound while the trapped air also impacts comfort. This patent claims to help prevent that.