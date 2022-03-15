Apple Pay has arrived in both Argentina and Peru.

First reported by pisapapeles, both countries now officially support one of the best iPhone and Apple Watch features available. Customers in both Argentina and Peru can now pay for items out and about with devices like the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7, as well as online at a host of websites.

iMore has confirmed the Apple website now officially states that the services is available in Argentina, Costa Rica, and Peru.

The banks support in each country are reported as follows:

Peru: * Banco de Credito del Perú (BCP) * BBVA Bank Peru * International Bank of Peru – Interbank * Rappi Bank Peru * Scotiabank Peru S.A.A.

Argentina * Banco de Galicia S.A. * Banco Macro S.A. * Banco Patagonia S.A. * BBVA Argentina * Brubank * Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

Apple first confirmed that the service was on the way to both countries back in January.

It follows the release of iOS 15.4 earlier this week, where Apple has added a brand new way to use Apple Pay between iPhones, with one device serving as a contactless terminal that can accept payments. From February: