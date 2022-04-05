What you need to know
- Apple Pay has today arrived in Moldova.
- It's available at three banks, Victoriabank, Moldindconbank, and Maib.
- Customers can use VISA and Mastercards.
Apple Pay has today rolled out to three banks in Moldova, the first outlets in the country to support the technology.
Apple now lists Moldova as a supported country in its list of locations that support Apple Pay.
Moldindconbank confirmed the announcement on its website stating "Enjoy all the benefits of your Moldindconbank card using Apple Pay." Victoriabank also confirmed that customers can now use Mastercard and Visa cards from the bank across all of the usual supported Apple devices. Maib stated in a press release:
From today, maib cardholders benefit from the possibility to use Apple Pay - a more secure, protected and confidential payment instrument that allows you not to touch the buttons of the payment terminal and not to transmit money from hand to hand. The security of every transaction in Apple Pay is ensured by the innovative iPhone technologies .
Thanks to its security and ease of use Apple Pay is one of the best iPhone features added to Apple's ecosystem in recent years. It also works on devices like the Apple Watch Series 7, allowing customers to pay quickly for goods and services on the go with Face ID or Touch ID. It also works online so customers can pay for goods on e-commerce sites across the internet in the same way.
Apple confirmed in a support document that customers may need to enter their pin for purchases of over 1000 Leu.
