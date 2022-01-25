What you need to know
- Apple Pay's arrival in Chile is finally official.
- Apple's website for the service is now live in the country.
- Apple officially states that it is coming "soon".
Apple has officially launched its Apple Pay website in Chile ahead of the imminent launch of the service in the country.
As noted by Pisapapeles:
After endless rumors, leaks and more than one estimate of dates that was never real, Apple has finally made official the arrival of Apple Pay in Chile. When? We do not know yet, since it only details that it will be "soon", as well as had done so with Argentina and Peru a few days ago.
The new webpage simply contains the usual raft of generic information about Apple Pay, and doesn't have any further specific information about a release in Chile save "soon".
Apple did the same thing in Peru and Argentina last week:
Apple has confirmed that Apple Pay is coming to both Argentina and Peru soon after updating its Latin American webpage to say so. now, the Apple Pay page includes "Próximamente en Argentina y Perú," or "Coming soon in Argentina and Peru."
Apple Pay continues to expand around the world, and recently also went live in Armenia at six different banks. Thanks to its on-device encryption and easy verification with Touch and Face ID, Apple Pay remains one of the best iPhone features on all of Apple's flagship devices including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.
As the report notes, several banks in Chile have hinted at upcoming support for Apple Pay, notably Banco de Chile, Banco Itaú, Banco BCI, BICE, and others.
