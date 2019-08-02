To celebrate the back to school season, Apple has kicked off a new promotion for Apple Pay users.

Beginning today through August 14, Apple Pay users can save up to 25% on purchases, so long as they use Apple's payment service. The discounts are being offered at six different retailers, from Adidas to TOMS.

Adidas – 20% off Apple Pay purchases in the adidas app.

BJ's Wholesale Club – $5 off when you spend $50 or more on BJs.com or in the app.

Shutterfly – $25 off when you spend $25 or more in the Shutterfly app with promo code APPLE25.

Oakley – $25 off your next purchase when you spend $100 or more.

Plae – 20% off when you spend $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY20.

TOMS – 15% off Apple Pay purchases on TOMS.com with promo code TOMSAPPLEPAY.

As you can see, each deal has its own respective stipulations. But the main gist is you need to use Apple Pay, whether through a retailer's app or website.

With summer in full swing, Apple has begun an aggressive back to school campaign. Last month, the company kicked off a promotion that offers free Beats headphones with the purchase of eligible Macs and iPads.

