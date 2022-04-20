Apple's Wallet app is currently experiencing an outage.

That might sound scary at first, especially for anyone with an Apple Card or any card linked to the Wallet app in order to use Apple Pay, but it appears that the outage is not affecting anyone with a card already linked to the app.

As reported by Apple on its System Status website, the Apple Wallet app is currently experiencing an outage when it comes to adding a new card to use with Apple Pay. The issue appears to be concentrated on Mastercard cardholders who are attempting to add their card to the app.

Apple Pay & Wallet - Outage

Today, 6:54 AM - ongoing

Some users are affected

Mastercard card holders may not be able to add cards to Apple Pay.

It is currently unclear why the customers are experiencing the issue and Apple has not yet provided an idea as to when the issue will be resolved.

We'll be sure to update this article once Apple resolves the problem.