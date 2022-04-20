What you need to know
- Apple's Wallet app is currently experiencing an outage.
- Mastercard users are currently unable to add their card to use with Apple Pay.
Apple's Wallet app is currently experiencing an outage.
That might sound scary at first, especially for anyone with an Apple Card or any card linked to the Wallet app in order to use Apple Pay, but it appears that the outage is not affecting anyone with a card already linked to the app.
As reported by Apple on its System Status website, the Apple Wallet app is currently experiencing an outage when it comes to adding a new card to use with Apple Pay. The issue appears to be concentrated on Mastercard cardholders who are attempting to add their card to the app.
- Apple Pay & Wallet - Outage
- Today, 6:54 AM - ongoing
- Some users are affected
- Mastercard card holders may not be able to add cards to Apple Pay.
It is currently unclear why the customers are experiencing the issue and Apple has not yet provided an idea as to when the issue will be resolved.
We'll be sure to update this article once Apple resolves the problem.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple drops stunning new trailer for 'Prehistoric Planet'
Apple has dropped another trailer for the hotly-anticipated 'Prehistoric Planet'.
Half of Apple's suppliers at risk in China COVID lockdown areas
New analysis reveals that half of Apple's top 200 suppliers have facilities in and around Shanghai and could be at risk of disruption from COVID lockdowns.
Instagram tests removing the 'Recent' tab from hashtag pages
Instagram is testing a change to the way its hashtag pages work with a number of users now no longer seeing a 'Recent' tab. Those users will still see 'Recent' and 'Reels' tabs, however.
Protect your iPad Air 4 and add some personal flair with a great case
The iPad Air 4 is a powerful tablet that will let you do work, play games, and get creative. If you want to get the most out of your iPad Air 4, a well-designed case will go a long way.