Apple Pay support now rolling out to Target, Speedway, and more

Apple has announced that Apple Pay support is now rolling out to a number of new merchants in the United States. Target, a top U.S. retail chain, has joined the likes of Taco Bell and Speedway in accepting the contactless payment system.

Target, Taco Bell, Hy-Vee supermarkets in the Midwest, Speedway convenience stores and Jack in the Box are the latest merchants to support Apple Pay, the most popular mobile contactless payment system in the world that lets customers easily and securely pay in stores using their iPhone and Apple Watch.

According to Apple, with these additions, 74 of the top 100 merchants in the U.S. now supports Apple Pay, along with 65% of all retail locations across the country.

Apple Pay support is rolling out from these new retailers right now. Support is expected at all 1,850 Target locations in the coming weeks, while 245 Hy-Vee stores will accept Apple Pay today. The stores at all of Speedway's locations will allow use of Apple Pay starting today as well, while the rollout will take place over the next few months at Taco Bell and Jack in the Box.