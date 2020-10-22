Reported by the Star Tribune, Apple Uptown in Minneapolis, Minnesota is permanently closing its doors. The store has already been closed since March due to the pandemic and, during that time, suffered damage due to rioting in response to the killing of George Floyd back in May.

According to the report, Apple had informed the sixty employees that worked at the store of its closure on Wednesday. While the damage from the riots did accelerate plans to close the location, Apple had been considering closing the store for some time now. In a statement, Apple says that all employees from Apple Uptown will be offered other positions within the company.

"Our stores in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area have served customers for 19 years, and our nearly 500 team members look forward to helping our customers for a long, long time. Though we've made the difficult decision to permanently close Apple Uptown, all of our valued team members will be offered other positions within Apple and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers at our four nearby stores."

As noted by 9to5Mac, customers will still have four other Apple Stores to visit in the Minneapolis area.

Apple Uptown is significant in Apple Retail history as one of the first locations built with a Briefing Room for business customers. The store also featured a unique garden roof when it opened in 2010. Minnesota has four more Apple Stores in the Minneapolis area, all of which have reopened. Three of the four locations at Mall of America, Ridgedale, and Southdale have been renovated over the past few years.