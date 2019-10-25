What you need to know
- Apple has been awarded an 'Outstanding Brand' award for its environmental work in China.
- Apple has consistently ranked first in CITI's index for the last 5 years.
- The award recognizes Apple's "environmental leadership across the entire supply chain.".
Apple has been awarded the Green Supply Chain CITI Oustanding Brand title, in recognition of its environmental work in China. Apple is the first company to win the award, which recognizes Apple's leadership across its entire supply chain in the region.
In a press release Apple stated:
Apple is today the first company to receive the CITI Green Supply Chain Outstanding Brand. Apple has consistently ranked first in the IPE Enterprise Information Disclosure Index (CITI) for the past five years, and today's award recognizes Apple's environmental leadership across the entire supply chain. As a CITI brand, Apple will continue to maintain a superior supply chain level while further helping to promote environmental management. (Translated)
Apple's Managing Director of Apple Greater China Ge Yue said:
"We always believe that to create the best products in the world, we must create the products that are most beneficial to the world. For this reason, we have been committed to promoting the development of smart and sustainable manufacturing."
The press release also notes that Apple will continue to drive its environmental focus in China, stating that through "joint efforts" with the IPE they will be able to accomplish even greater achievements. In China, Apple has made several key advancements in promoting water management, energy efficiency and clean energy to try and set an example for companies who want to push towards green manufacturing. According to the report, Apple's clean water project in China has saved 1.4 million (25 billion gallons) swimming pools of water since 2013. 9 suppliers have joined the project in the last year to bring the total up to 76.
Apple also says it is accelerating development of renewable energy in China. Apple's own operations run on 100% renewable energy, and 40% of its manufacturing partners are now commited to that same goal of 100% renewable energy. Apple also says it has added a total of 134 megawatts of clean energy to the national grid in China thanks to its $300 million clean energy fund. It has also developed more than 500 megawatts of wind and solar energy in China.
