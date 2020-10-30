What you need to know
- There's such a thing as an Engineering Emmy Award.
- Apple picked one up for its ProRes video codec.
- The codec is particularly great for HDR workflows.
Apple has picked itself up a new Emmy Award, but it's nothing to do with TV content. Instead, this is an Engineering Emmy Award, given to Apple for its impressive ProRes video codec.
Did you know there was such a thing as an Engineering Emmy Award? No, me either.
Engineering Emmys are presented to an individual, company or organization for developments in engineering that are either so extensive an improvement on existing methods or so innovative in nature that they materially affect the production, recording, transmission or reception of television. This year the Academy is recognizing nine companies and five individuals with the prestigious award.
The 72nd Engineering Emmy Awards presentation saw Apple pick up a gong for the codec that has been around since 2007. It's been expanded since then and is now heavily used throughout the TV and movie industry.
Here's how Apple describes ProRes.
Apple ProRes codecs provide an unparalleled combination of multistream, real-time editing performance, impressive image quality, and reduced storage rates. Apple ProRes codecs take full advantage of multicore processing and feature fast, reduced-resolution decoding modes.
All Apple ProRes codecs support all frame sizes (including SD, HD, 2K, 4K, and 5K) at full resolution. The data rates vary based on codec type, image content, frame size, and frame rate. Apple ProRes includes the following formats.
Congratulations to all at Apple, especially those who work on the Final Cut Pro team. You know who you are.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
