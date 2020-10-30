Apple has picked itself up a new Emmy Award, but it's nothing to do with TV content. Instead, this is an Engineering Emmy Award, given to Apple for its impressive ProRes video codec.

Did you know there was such a thing as an Engineering Emmy Award? No, me either.

Engineering Emmys are presented to an individual, company or organization for developments in engineering that are either so extensive an improvement on existing methods or so innovative in nature that they materially affect the production, recording, transmission or reception of television. This year the Academy is recognizing nine companies and five individuals with the prestigious award.

The 72nd Engineering Emmy Awards presentation saw Apple pick up a gong for the codec that has been around since 2007. It's been expanded since then and is now heavily used throughout the TV and movie industry.

Here's how Apple describes ProRes.