The United Nations has awarded 15 projects around the world with a 2019 Global Climate Action Award, with Apple being one of the recipients.

The awards recognize ground-breaking projects that are "some of the world's best and brightest solutions to climate change." Apple joins other global technology companies alongside more local projects on the list of awardees.

Niclas Svenningsen, Manager of the UN Climate Change Global Climate Action Program said that the awards "shine a light" on "incredible examples of scalable climate action around the world." Apple was singled out for its use of 100% renewable energy.